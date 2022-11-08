WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

526 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 825 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 825 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 526 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory

area.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista,

Encinitas, National City, La Mesa and Poway.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by moderate rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM PST.

Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

- At 524 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain falling

across northwest San Bernardino County. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry

Springs, Afton Canyon Campground, Trona, Lenwood and Searles

Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

