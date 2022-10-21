WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

133 PM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO

8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys

and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the

passes and along the desert-facing slopes.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest

winds near the mountain slopes.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather