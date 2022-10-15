WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Diego CA 432 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour, most likely late this afternoon through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather