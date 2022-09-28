WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 357 PM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following counties, western Riverside and western San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Shallow mud and debris flows could impact the western half of the El Dorado burn scar. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather