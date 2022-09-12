WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Diego CA 752 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Isolated mostly light showers will diminish over the next hour. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 8 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather