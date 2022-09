WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

537 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE APPLE AND EL DORADO BURN SCAR WILL

EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO

COUNTIES...

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM PDT for a portion of

Southwest California.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather