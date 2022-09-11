WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

421 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 421 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Lake

Mathews, Temescal Valley, Woodcrest, Menifee and Wildomar.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino,

Riverside and northeastern Orange Counties through 500 PM PDT...

At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Mathews, or near Corona, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Riverside, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Chino, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills,

Norco, Woodcrest, Pedley, Lake Mathews, Rubidoux, Temescal Valley,

Glen Avon, Eastvale, Eagle Valley, Mira Loma, El Cerrito and Home

Gardens.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3390 11733 3377 11747 3387 11772 3408 11752

TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 129DEG 12KT 3389 11747

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather