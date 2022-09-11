WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1146 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Southwest California,

including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella

Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will

expire at Midnight PDT tonight.

