AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

628 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 628 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ramona, Alpine, Julian, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Hwy 78

Between Banner And S2, Mount Laguna, Escondido, Hwy 78

Between Ramona And Santa Ysabel, San Diego Country Estates

and Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

