WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

938 PM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures

will rise well into the 80s at the beaches and into the 90s

away from the immediate coast by this weekend. Humid

conditions will make it feel even hotter. Lows will only fall

into the 70s each night.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Highs will rise

into the 90s with even highs up to 105 by the weekend.

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity will be high as well making it

feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures. Low

temperatures will only fall into the 70 to 75 degree range each

night.

into the 90s and near 100 in the foothills by the weekend.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to

115 expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows will only fall into the mid 70s to

near 80 degrees.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to

105 expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

temperatures will only fall into the lower to mid 70s each

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 98

expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

110 expected.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

lower 80s.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112

* WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows will only fall into the 80s to near

90.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows will only fall into the 85 to 90

degree range.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 88

to 98 expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather