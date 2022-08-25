WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 245 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and northeastern San Diego Counties through 330 PM PDT... At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7 miles southeast of Anza, moving north at 15 to 20 mph. These storms are located over the higher terrain of Riverside and San Diego County mountains. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southeastern Palm Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Anza, Julian, northern Mount Laguna, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Palm Desert, Ranchita, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And Mount Laguna and Lake Henshaw. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3370 11637 3291 11646 3328 11678 3375 11669 TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 183DEG 17KT 3347 11659 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather