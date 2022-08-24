WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1253 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN DIEGO COUNTY...

At 1253 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain stationary over the warned area. Between 2 to 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1.5 inches is

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79

Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Hwy S2

Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78 and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

