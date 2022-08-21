WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 334 PM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 339 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 339 PM PDT this afternoon for a portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather