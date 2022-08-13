WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 142 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened and moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts of 40 to 68 mph were measured in the warned area. Reports of tree limbs down. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather