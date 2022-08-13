WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

101 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 258 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected. El Dorado and Apple fire scars included.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 258 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...El Dorado burn scar. Highway 38. Minor flooding and mud

flows in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rural flooding around

Big Bear City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 101 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen

with increasing rainfall rates expected.

- Includes Apple and El Dorado burn scars.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio,

Lucerne Valley, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning, Big Bear

Lake, Running Springs, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin

Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And

Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit, Johnson Valley, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Big Bear, western Pioneertown and Mountain Home

Village.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

