SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 145 PM PDT.

* At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena,

or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at

5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain

and hail.

IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo,

Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation,

Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

