WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

At 1217 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over areas east and south of Indio, including along

Interstate 10. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour

just northeast of Mecca. The heaviest rain is now occurring south of

Mecca. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible. Flash

flooding is likely ongoing over the warned area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Box Canyon, Interstate 10 east of Indio, Coachella, Thermal, and

Mecca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

