SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

421 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San

Diego County through 500 PM PDT...

At 421 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, or 9 miles north of Julian, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Warner Springs, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Hwy

S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S2 Between

Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs

And Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation and Los Coyotes Indian

Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3323 11640 3311 11647 3319 11674 3332 11665

TIME...MOT...LOC 2321Z 112DEG 8KT 3321 11658

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

