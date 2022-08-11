WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 901 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 degrees expected. Low temperatures will remain elevated, only falling to the low to mid-70s. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids,stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather