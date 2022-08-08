WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 352 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PDT this afternoon for a portion of San Bernardino County, including the Big Bear area. The heavy rain has ended. However, additional storms may develop through the afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. The heaviest rain is occurring between Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. Minor flooding is likely over portions of Highway 62. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 356 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree, Amboy and Morongo Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather