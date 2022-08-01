WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 1250 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino County through 130 PM PDT... At 1249 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Pioneertown, or 17 miles east of Onyx Summit, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pioneertown, Johnson Valley and Rimrock. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3432 11648 3426 11644 3421 11644 3413 11647 3413 11650 3436 11665 3443 11641 3441 11640 3436 11641 TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 148DEG 14KT 3425 11642 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather