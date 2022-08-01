WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1116 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1116 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit

And Sugarloaf and Woodlands.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

