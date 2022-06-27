WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

950 PM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 102 to 107 across the Inland

Empire. Maximum temperatures of 95 to 102 for Orange County

inland areas, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Orange County inland areas, San Diego County Valleys,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slightly cooler each day Tuesday and

Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, avoid the midday sun if possible, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The hot temperatures have abated and relatively cooler

temperatures are expected on Monday.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Overnight lows in the mid 60's with temperatures up to

100 degrees on Monday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler

at elevation

* WHERE...In California, the Klamath and Shasta valleys. In

Oregon, Central Douglas County including Roseburg, Tri-City,

Tiller, Azalea, Glendale, Camas Valley, Sutherlin, Elkton,

Drain, and Scottsburg. Also in Oregon, all of Jackson County,

Eastern Curry County and Josephine County including the

Illinois Valley, Grants Pass, and Agness.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures could cause heat illness.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Overnight lows in the low 60's and lower 50's east of the

Cascades with high temperatures up to 98 degrees on Monday.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler at elevation

* WHERE...In California, Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta City, Tennant,

Macdoel, Dorris, and Tulelake. In Oregon, portions of the

Cascades, including Howard Prairie. Also, much of the Upper

Klamath Basin including Keno, Klamath Falls, Bonanza, and

Chiloquin.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 97 degrees on Monday. High

temperatures will be slightly cooler at elevation

* WHERE...In California, all areas except the higher mountains of

Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County

including Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Silver

Lake, Summer Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather