HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot weather may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slightly cooler on Tuesday becoming more

noticeable on Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, avoid the midday sun if possible, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets

should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 102 degrees expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

