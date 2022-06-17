WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

109 PM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the windiest locations.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Visibility reduced in blowing dust and sand.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds in the northern Coachella

Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass and in far southeastern San

Diego near the border with Imperial County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

