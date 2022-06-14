WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

316 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

