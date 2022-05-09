WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

956 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph will

decrease after midnight. Localized wind gusts in excess of 70

mph possible near the passes and highest peaks.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles due to strong cross winds

and blowing dust reducing visibility in some areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions will continue through

Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather