WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 251 AM PDT Fri May 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected on Sunday during the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____