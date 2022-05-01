WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

811 AM PDT Sun May 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce

visibility at times and make driving difficult, especially for

drivers of high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

