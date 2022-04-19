WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

320 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

