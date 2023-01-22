WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

653 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Winds and gusts have largely subsided throughout the Sacramento

Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley over the last few hours.

Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM PST

this evening. Local gusts up to around 30 mph will be possible

overnight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55

mph expected. Locally stronger gusts along the crest.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

