WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

327 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Glenn and Butte Counties.

Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County.

.Heavy rainfall from Saturday is producing rises on the Upper

Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge remains over flood stage and Ord

Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning.

Additional rainfall is expected today into Monday.

For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama

Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Butte City,

Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the

following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 330 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park

and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become

impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of

river. No structural damage. Sheriff's office issues advisory.

Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer

parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of

advisory.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 210.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 3:00 AM PST Sunday was 210.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early this morning and continue falling to 205.7 feet late

tonight.

- Flood stage is 209.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

210.1 feet on 12/29/2010.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sacramento River at Ord Ferry.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 114.0 feet, Designated flood stage left bank.

- At 2:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 112.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early this morning to a crest of 114.6 feet this afternoon.

It will then fall below flood stage late this evening.

- Flood stage is 114.0 feet.

114.8 feet on 03/21/2011.

