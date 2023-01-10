WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 236 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow redevelops this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet at 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet at the higher passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant travel impacts will develop quickly early this morning as heavy snow moves in. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches above 4000 feet, locally up to 30 inches over the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of near whiteout ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 7500 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with 1 to 2 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains above 7500 feet. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels above 8000 feet will lower during the afternoon and evening to around 5000 feet during early evening. Slow down and use caution while traveling. * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet with locally 12 to 18 inches on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains above 7500 feet. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...now levels above 8000 feet will lower during the afternoon and evening to around 5500 feet during _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather