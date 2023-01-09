WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

317 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley,

Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa

County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento

Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern

Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Local rivers, creeks, and streams continue to rise due to

recent rain. Widespread rain is expected overnight tonight

into tomorrow and may lead to additional flooding concerns.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

Ventura County in southwestern California...

* Until 900 PM PST.

* At 317 PM PST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding

developing from moderate to heavy rain overspreading the warned

area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Clarita, Santa Paula, Lockwood Valley, Lake

Hughes, Elizabeth Lake.

Potentially affected burn scars include...

Lake, Route, Emigrant, Hungry, Tumbleweed, and North.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno and Madera.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water

crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It

will take several hours for all the water from these storms to

work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

- At 318 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Trimmer Springs, Mountain Rest, Shaver Lake, Shaver Lake 3ne,

Fancher Creek, Auberry, Squaw Valley and Pinehurst.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather