WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 128 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 5000 ft, 20 to 36 inches above 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches above 5000 ft, 24 to 36 inches above 6500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. commute. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated ground and weakened trees from recent storms will increase the potential for trees to be blown down. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather