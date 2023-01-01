WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

845 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting

Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties.

For the Mokelumne River...including Benson's Ferry Near Thornton...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood

stage.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the

following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 845 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 PM PST Sunday was 20.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3

feet late this evening.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

20.6 feet on 02/11/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mokelumne River At

Benson's Ferry Near Thornton 1/01 8:15 stage 20.2 ft

Forecast to fluctuate near 20.5 FT into just after midnight tonight

then forecast to recede to near 18.5 FT tomorrow evening.

Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0

Impact for Benson's Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some

local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are

flooded.

