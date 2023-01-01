WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

356 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and flood waters on

the Mokelumne and Cosumnes River may rapidly inundate locations

within the watch. Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services

is asking residents who are evacuating to leave the area before

sunset / 5 PM PST.

* WHERE...Southern and southeastern Sacramento County along and west

of Interstate 5 and south of Elk Grove, including locations such

as Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond.

* WHEN...Through 11 AM PST Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding

may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings

may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Residents should not drive through standing water - turn around

don't drown!

The situation is dynamic. Residents are advised to watch SacOES.org

as well as Sacramento County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

For information on roadway closures, call Sacramento County 3-1-1.

Find out what you can do to prepare and protect yourself, your

family, animals, and your property during storms and floods by

visiting the Sacramento Ready website.

