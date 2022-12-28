WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

917 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

.Strong atmospheric river will impact the Sacramento and Northern

San Joaquin Valleys Friday through late Saturday. Already saturated

ground from previous storms will increase runoff and result in urban

flooding along with small creeks and streams running high and likely

above bank level.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley to

Northern San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain. Area weirs including Tisdale, Fremont, and

Colusa will also likely flow. Mokelumne River at Benson's Ferry

and Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar may reach monitor

and flood stage respectively late Saturday in response to heavy

rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings and Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding

should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

