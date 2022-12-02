WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1133 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled only a few light residual showers remain and are expected to taper off in the late night hours. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight PST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from early Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts may linger overnight into early Friday morning before the next winter storm arrives early Saturday morning. For the next winter storm, snow levels will initially be between 5000 to 6500 feet Saturday, dropping to 4000 to 4500 feet by late Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 13 inches possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible for elevations above 3,000 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather