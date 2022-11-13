WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1139 AM PST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sacramento valley, Northern San Joaquin valley and foothills below 2000 feet. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather