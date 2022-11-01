WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 907 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5500 feet with 10 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times, especially Tuesday and Tuesday night when winds will be strongest. Snow levels on Tuesday will be from 5500 to 6500 feet, falling overnight to 3500 to 4500 feet. The first and heaviest band of snowfall will occur Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with convective snow showers possible on Wednesday which may bring some quick accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather