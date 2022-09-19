WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Sacramento CA 614 PM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX BURN SCAR HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING... The Flash Flood Watch is replaced by a flash flood warning for a portion of northern California, including the following area, Southern Sacramento Valley. The potential for flooding is increasing. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch is being replaced with a Flash Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Motherlode and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mosquito burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The LNU Lightning Complex burn scar in... Northwestern Yolo County in central California... * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northwestern Yolo County This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather