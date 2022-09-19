WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

555 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Risk for flooding, slides and debris flows caused by

excessive rainfall earlier in the night continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, western Glenn, southwestern Shasta and western Tehama.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Slides and debris flows have been reported by local authorities in

and near the August Complex burn scar.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 547 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicate heavy rain has tapered off with scattered showers

continuing. Minor flooding is already occurring in the

advisory area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

