WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 250 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100 to 107 possible. Overnight lows from 65 to 75. * WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin valleys and the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both Thursday and Saturday will also be hot days with moderate heat risk. In addition to hot temperatures during the daytime, there will be little overnight relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather