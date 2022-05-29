WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 300 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266, AND 279... * Winds...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected Monday. * Humidity...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 30 to 55 percent. * Greatest Threat...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather