WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

830 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279...

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has cancelled the Red

Flag Warning.

The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled as winds have come down.

Local critical fire weather conditions will still be possible for

a time this afternoon along the west side of the Sacramento

Valley.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather