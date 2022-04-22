WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

101 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...Strong Late Season Winter Storm will continue to Bring Heavy

Snow into Friday Morning...

.A strong late season storm will continue to bring heavy snow to

the southern Cascades and northern Sierra through Friday morning.

Snow levels will be around 4500 to 5000 feet. Travelers should be

prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain

controls and travel delays.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow has ended therefore the Winter Storm Warning has been

cancelled for Western Plumas County and Lassen Park. Scattered

light showers are expected later today but additional

accumulations are expected to be less than an inch.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel

conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are

expected.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered

roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while

the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather