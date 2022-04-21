WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

522 PM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sutter,

northern Sacramento, southwestern Plumas, western Placer,

southeastern Tehama, Butte, Yuba, southwestern Sierra and Nevada

Counties through 600 PM PDT...

At 515 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of scattered

thunderstorms moving from the extreme eastern portion of the

Sacramento Valley into the Sierra foothills. The strongest cell was

moving towards Paradise where pea to half inch hail is possible.

Dangerous lightning and brief heavy downpours are likely as the

cells move quickly to the northeast at 20 to 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size to half inch

size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Grass Valley, Brush Creek, Lake Wildwood, Challenge and

Camptonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3868 12136 3935 12155 3988 12202 4020 12145

3923 12075

TIME...MOT...LOC 0015Z 240DEG 49KT 3947 12087

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

