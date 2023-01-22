WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

235 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND FRIGID WIND CHILLS ACROSS RIDGETOPS

THROUGH MONDAY...

* Strong gusty northeast winds will impact ridgetops in the Tahoe

Basin bringing gusts between 60-80 mph, increasing up to 100-120

mph by this evening, lasting into Monday. Winds will begin to

taper off during the Monday evening hours. For Lake Tahoe, wind

gusts up to 35 mph will create hazardous boating conditions.

* In addition to possible wind-related impacts, the strong and

gusty winds coupled with cold temperatures will result in frigid

sub-zero wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees above 8000

feet, tonight through early afternoon Monday. If you are heading

into the higher elevations, prepare for extreme cold and cover

exposed skin.

...GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ACROSS EASTERN

SIERRA RIDGETOPS THROUGH MONDAY...

* Strong gusty northeast winds are expected tonight, lasting into

Monday. Winds will taper off through the Monday evening hours.

Expect Eastern Sierra ridges in addition to the White Mountains

to gust between 70 and 100 mph.

gusty winds coupled with very cold temperatures will result in

dangerous sub-zero wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees above

8000 feet, tonight through early afternoon Monday. With these

conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to

exposed skin. If you are heading into the higher elevations, be

sure to dress in layers and keep all of your skin covered.

