SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 427 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...GUSTY EAST WINDS AND FRIGID WIND CHILLS ACROSS RIDGETOPS THROUGH MONDAY... * The passage of a cold front has ushered in strong gusty northwest winds that will shift to the northeast by this afternoon. Expect ridgetops in the Tahoe Basin to gust between 60-80 mph, increasing up to 100-120 mph by this evening and lasting into Monday. Winds will begin to taper off during the Monday evening hours. For Lake Tahoe, wind gusts up to 35 mph will create hazardous boating conditions. * In addition to possible wind-related impacts, the strong and gusty winds coupled with cold temperatures will result in frigid sub-zero wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees above 8000 feet, particularly by late this afternoon through early afternoon Monday. If you are heading into the higher elevations, prepare for extreme cold and cover exposed skin. ...GUSTY EAST WINDS AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ACROSS EASTERN SIERRA RIDGETOPS THROUGH MONDAY... * The passage of a cold front will usher in strong gusty east winds by this afternoon and lasting into Monday. Winds will taper off through the Monday evening hours. Expect Eastern Sierra ridges in addition to the White Mountains to gust between 70 and 100 mph. gusty winds coupled with very cold temperatures will result in dangerous sub-zero wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees above 8000 feet, particularly by late this afternoon through early afternoon Monday. Exposed ridges in the high Sierra could see even colder winds chills. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you are heading into the higher elevations, be sure to dress in layers and keep all of your skin covered.